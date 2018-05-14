Make winning offers. Access discounts. Buy stress-free
Ribbon Offers are guaranteed to close because we buy and reserve your home for you in case you need more time to get your mortgage.
Sellers ❤️ the certainty of a Ribbon Offer because it’s guaranteed to close. This is even better than investors who win with cash offers.
Because of the certainty it provides, Ribbon Offers receive a 5% discount, on the average, to the home price. $200,000 home = $10,000 in savings
If you need more time to secure your mortgage, move in and rent first. Once you get your mortgage, the home is all yours.
Ribbon is not a lender - No extra debt or interest. We help you secure your home by being a guaranteed back up buyer
How it works
Stand out in a competitive situation with a Ribbon Offer Learn more
“It was very easy, very simple. I was updated so much on everything. There was no stress or problems to worry about. So far Ribbon has stood behind everything they said they would and made it happen for me.”
Petrick, new home buyer
Secure your next home, move in, and take your time to sell Learn more
“They’re wanting to do the ultimate goal of getting families into homes and helping families thrive. And I think that’s what they’re really in it to do.”
Lisa, move-up buyer