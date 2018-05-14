Ribbon Home
For Agents How it works Pricing FAQ Contact us Log in Sign up for free!
Sign up for free! Menu

Buy your home with certainty

Make winning offers. Access discounts. Buy stress-free

Get Started for Free

Buy your new home with a Ribbon Offer

Ribbon Offers are guaranteed to close because we buy and reserve your home for you in case you need more time to get your mortgage.

Make a winning offer

Sellers ❤️ the certainty of a Ribbon Offer because it’s guaranteed to close. This is even better than investors who win with cash offers.

Save thousands

Because of the certainty it provides, Ribbon Offers receive a 5% discount, on the average, to the home price. $200,000 home = $10,000 in savings

Guarantee your move-in

If you need more time to secure your mortgage, move in and rent first. Once you get your mortgage, the home is all yours.

Ribbon is not a lender - No extra debt or interest. We help you secure your home by being a guaranteed back up buyer

How it works

Everything known upfront,
designed for you

1

Get your Buying Power in 10 minutes

2

Make a Ribbon Offer on the home you want

3

Move in at close, no matter what

For first time homebuyers

Stand out in a competitive situation with a Ribbon Offer Learn more

“It was very easy, very simple. I was updated so much on everything. There was no stress or problems to worry about. So far Ribbon has stood behind everything they said they would and made it happen for me.”

Petrick, new home buyer

For buyers who need to sell

Secure your next home, move in, and take your time to sell Learn more

“They’re wanting to do the ultimate goal of getting families into homes and helping families thrive. And I think that’s what they’re really in it to do.”

Lisa, move-up buyer

Ribbon Certified Homes

Access special deals on pre-inspected Ribbon Homes

$319,000   Valuation   Inspection

4 beds 3 baths 1,821 sqft

1106 Geraldine Powe Dr

Charlotte, NC 28206

$397,000   Valuation   Inspection

5 beds 4.5 baths 3,583 sqft

7625 Birchwalk Dr

Huntersville, NC 28078